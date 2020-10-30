NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

Trunk ‘n Treat 103020

Trunk ‘n Treat

Photos by Scott Brashier

Trunk and ghost

Laguna Beach Girl Scout Daisies celebrating Halloween with a “Trunk ‘n Treat” on Sunday

Trunk and girls

Not your traditional Trick or Treat, but there are costumes and candy, so it’s still Halloween. You can’t stop Halloween or it will haunt you.

Trunk and skeletons

It wouldn’t be Halloween without a skeleton 

 

