 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

LBUSD COVID-19 Dashboard 103020

LBUSD COVID-19 Dashboard

The Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) has launched a COVID-19 dashboard to provide parents, guardians, and employees with up-to-date COVID-19 confirmed positive case counts among LBUSD students and staff on district campuses. The dashboard was created to keep stakeholders informed with accurate and transparent information about COVID-19 positive cases in the District. 

In addition to updated information on the dashboard, principals or school staff will also communicate new cases directly to their communities. The District will only communicate and provide data for confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. LBUSD schools and staff will maintain confidentiality and protect student and staff privacy, following all FERPA protocols.

In the event there is a positive case identified, all families and staff at the school site will be notified via ParentSquare. Parents of affected students will be contacted directly via phone by their school nurse. Students or staff members who are considered close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 or more minutes) will receive a letter that will include self-isolation directions and other important resources. Students or staff identified as low risk will receive information on symptom monitoring and additional resources. Families of students who are not affected will not receive a notification letter and no action will be required. 

To access the dashboard, visit www.lbusd.org/resources/covid19/covid-19-reporting.

 

