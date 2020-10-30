NewLeftHeader

mist

59.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

Laguna schools to reopen in November 103020

Laguna schools to reopen in November

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education voted 4-1 to reopen the city’s middle and high schools on November 23.

Reopening with a modified format coincides with the end of the first trimester, established this year as a means to more safely transition from all-distance learning to a combination of in-person and online classes.

“A group of teachers, staff, and administrators worked for weeks on the trimester plan,” said School Board Member Jan Vickers. 

The plan reduces the chance of spreading the virus by keeping Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School students in cohorts – meaning they will have the same classmates, probably for the entire school year.

The idea is that if a cohort member contracts the virus, the cohort will be quarantined, but the whole school will not be required to shut down.

Laguna schools building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City middle and high schools will reopen on November 23

Designated as the hybrid model, secondary school students will be in classrooms for two days per week – either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday. All secondary students will remain at home for distance learning with their teachers on Friday.

District teachers recommended the November start date, Vickers said.

The teachers felt that the distance learning was going well – they had trained for it in the summer – and opined that being brought back onto the campus at the end of the trimester would be less disruptive for the students, Vickers said.    

Board Clerk Carol Normandin opposed the reopening because testing cannot be mandated for students before going to class. 

She said the district puts Laguna’s aging population at risk by sending the children back to school without testing. 

Elementary school students returned to classrooms earlier this month, cleared by a state waiver.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.