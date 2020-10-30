Laguna’s candidates forums are done 103020

Barbara’s Column

Laguna’s candidates forums are done, but are they finished?

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Are there still questions you would like to have heard asked – or wanted more complete answers to questions that were asked – during the candidates forums? You are not alone.

Consultant Steve Kawaratani still isn’t sure what the candidates would do differently than has been done by the City Council in the past.

“There are fliers out, and they made statements about their qualifications, but their vision wasn’t really clear,” said Kawaratani.

Former Arts Commission Chair Leah Vasquez questions how the candidates would change the behavior of the council to include the public on how the city is being managed.

“Residents pay taxes and should be policy makers to advise the City Council,” said Vasquez. “They have to be included in the process before policies are written. The public needs information in advance on policy decisions to be made by the council, the committees, the boards, and the commissions.”

The big question on the mind of Friends of the Library Board member Karl Koski is exactly how the candidates plan to keep Laguna a special place.

“I am concerned about the [shooting from the] hip shots being taken – the divisiveness,” he said.

For years, former City Treasurer Susan Morse has wondered why the City Council refuses to make Laura Parisi a full-time employee, and she still has no answer that satisfies her.

“She has more responsibility now than the days when I used to walk city deposits over to the bank,” said Morse.

More complex financing and funding require oversight that “absolutely” should make it full-time job, Morse said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laura Parisi, City Treasurer

Architect Lance Polster believes the candidates should have done more to promote streamlining simple revisions on projects.

“For example: to move a window 12 inches, [the applicant] has to go back to the approving body,” said Polster. “Changes that don’t affect anybody have become too involved.”

Hair Stylist Nanci Nielsen still has questions about the candidates’ willingness to represent the entire community, not just those who agree with them.

“There has been a nasty shift in the local elections in the past few years and that concerns me,” said Nielsen.

The topic John Thomas didn’t hear addressed in any forum was the findings of an extensive analysis from a group of residents regarding an imbalance amounting to tens of millions of dollars each year between revenue the city receives from visitors and the additional costs the city incurs to provide adequate levels of city services to visitors reported to and agreed with by a City Council subcommittee headed by then-Councilman Bob Whalen in 2017.

“Considering the annual shortage far exceeds what would be the cost of fully funding the city’s unfunded pension obligation, the cost to upgrade the city’s aging sewer system, the annual cost to underground utilities, and much more, it was disappointing that no candidate addressed this ‘elephant in the room’ size topic, let alone proposed any solutions,” said Thomas.

“Coming up with a solution to this problem could solve many other problems the city will be facing in the future, and yet it was not addressed.”

Laguna Beach seniors advocate Chris Quilter wants to know why the city thinks it cannot meet the state’s [new] 393-unit housing requirement or make possible more affordable housing.

“We are turning into a town of rich, white people,” lamented Quilter. “We are becoming homogenized.”

Former Mayor Cheryl Kinsman is asking exactly how the city will participate in the sidewalk project proposed along Coast Highway in South Laguna.

“I have walked one end of the highway to the other, until getting just past Nyes Place when it becomes life-threatening,” said Kinsman, a South Laguna resident.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Coast Highway in South Laguna

Past City Council candidate and animal advocate Judie Mancuso is frustrated by the lack of specific information on plans to mitigate climate change.

“Climate change is a major issue,” said Mancuso. “We are in a crisis.”

Retired history professor Tom Osborne would have liked the School Board candidates to weigh in on climate change and its effects on the environment and students.

“Why is it that only one school in Laguna Beach has solar panels?” asked Osborne. “What is the district doing to incorporate environmental matters into the curriculum?”

No Square Theatre Box Office Manager Connie Burlin thinks the lack of a performing venue could have received more attention, particularly after the Planning Commission approval of the conversion of the South Coast Cinemas building.

“We just don’t have enough venues,” said Burlin.

Besides No Square, LagunaTunes, the Laguna Beach Dance Festival, and Laguna Beach Live! rent space, but face challenges and compromises in availability, technical capacity, and audience size, according to the city’s Cultural Plan.

Planning Commissioner Anne Johnson would like assurance that the winning candidates have the experience to deal with the serious issues that are going to confront the city and the residents in the near future.

“They will have to make a lot of difficult decisions on issues for which there are no easy solutions,” said Johnson.

Other questions that weren’t asked:

Do you believe it is incumbent on the council members to discipline one another or should it be left to the voters to take action?

Should it be Coast Highway in South Laguna or South Coast Highway like the rest of Laguna Beach south of Broadway?

Should the taxes paid by the property owners of Laguna Beach be used to fund childcare for Laguna Beach students without a vote of the taxpayers?

As a follow-up question to the forums: Did the exchange of information at the forums change your opinion on any issue or candidate?

Not theirs, said Village Laguna member Barbara Metzger, American Legion Auxiliary member Sandi Werthe, Laguna Beach historian Jane Janz, and former Planning Commissioner Becky Jones.

So: Are the forums still relevant?

“Absolutely,” said architect Bob McGraw. Janz and Jones agreed.

The forums give the candidates exposure, Janz said, but she didn’t watch them because she had already decided on her votes.

“I think the forums appeal to a fairly limited audience – the most knowledgeable and the most interested,” said Jones. “I just wish the general public was more aware of them.

“The concept is good, but they need to capture a wide enough audience to be as effective as they should be.”

No, forums are not relevant in normal times, said architect Marshall Innins. They were important this year because the pandemic prevented in-person presentations, he said.

“Any other time, the candidates would be talking to people face-to-face,” said Innins.

Can you say fundraisers?

