 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires continue to burn 102720

Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires continue to burn through OC

The Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires continue to burn through Orange County. Smoke coming into our city is coming from these fires and there is still no threat to Laguna Beach at this point. The Laguna Beach Fire Department has increased staffing and is ready if anything were to happen. Click here for a current evacuation map and other information from the City.

The City announced Red Flag warnings yesterday, October 26. The dangerous fire weather conditions were highlighted by erratic winds of 25-35 MPH with gusts of 35-40 MPH in the canyons, along with extremely low humidity levels.

Silverado fire 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBFD/City of LB

The Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires are burning through Orange County

At 7 a.m. yesterday morning, Orange County Fire Authority notified local fire agencies of a five-acre brush fire in progress at the Silverado and Santiago Canyon areas. That location is directly east of the City of Tustin and north of the City of Lake Forest.

By 8 a.m., that fire had spread to approximately 50 acres and was growing rapidly. The winds pushed the smoke towards Laguna Beach. Smoke and the smell of fire were highly noticeable. 

By this morning, October 27, the fires had encompassed some 11,000 acres and were forcing a mandatory evacuation to about 100,000 residents.

Laguna Beach residents should take this time to evaluate their emergency preparedness levels. Please refer to the Ready! Set! Go! Program available on the Fire Department website (www.lagunabeachcity.net/readysetgo). Register for AlertOC which is the City’s mass notification system by going to www.alertoc.com – make sure you include your cell phone number, text number, and email addresses so the City can contact you no matter where you are. In order to ensure you are contacted during an emergency or Red Flag Warning, register with Nixle by texting 92651 to 888-777.

Silverado fire 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The City encourages residents to evaluate their wildfire action plans by visiting www.lagunabeachcity.net/readysetgo

Wildfire smoke poses potential health risk

Smoke from the fires may pose a health danger to some Orange County residents, especially those in certain high-risk groups.

“Everyone should take precautions to stay cool and drink plenty of water to reduce health risks related to the heat and wildfire smoke,” said Dr. Clayton Chau, County Health Officer. “Additional precautions are especially needed for older adults, those with preexisting medical conditions like heart or lung disease, those with disabilities, children, and those who may be working outdoors.”

Precautions to Reduce Health Effects of Wildfire Smoke:

--Avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor activity.

--People with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should remain indoors.

--Keep the windows and doors in your home closed.

Silverado fire 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Vincent Wallstein

Take care to reduce the effects of the wildfire smoke we are currently experiencing

--Use your air conditioner on the re-circulate mode, if available, to limit the intake of outdoor air and keep your home comfortable.

--Keep your airways (nose and mouth) moist by drinking extra amounts of water. This helps your body filter out potentially harmful particles in the smoke.

--Seek medical attention if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath, or severe fatigue.

To view current air quality conditions by region in an interactive map, go to http://www3.aqmd.gov/webappl/gisaqi2/home.aspx.

 

