NewLeftHeader

smoke

67.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

A Laguna Halloween 102720

A Laguna Halloween

A Laguna witch

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Judy Barry

Three residents took up the challenge and spotted some Halloween decorations around town. Looks like this witch is trying to find a spell to cast on some poor soul who wanders by. 

A Laguna skeletons

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Judy Barry

These guys are doing some serious reading while enjoying the sun and libations. Hope they put on some sunscreen.

A Laguna mailbox

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jean Brotherton

No mailman is going to deliver to this mailbox! 

A Laguna boo

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Regina Hartley

Take a photo of your decorations or creative ones you’ve spotted. Be sure to tag @stunewslaguna on Instagram so we see them and can re-share them! (If you don’t have Instagram, feel free to email them to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..)

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.