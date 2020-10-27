NewLeftHeader

smoke

67.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

More Halloween haunts 102720

More Halloween haunts

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

More Halloween ghost

Click on photo for a larger image

Things that go bump in the night – ghosts and goblins. We’ve spotted some Halloween decorations around town and would like Laguna residents to help us to find more!

More Halloween dog

Click on photo for a larger image

Take a photo of your decorations or creative ones you’ve spotted.

Be sure to tag @stunewslaguna on Instagram so we see them and can re-share them! (If you don’t have Instagram, feel free to email them to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..)

More Halloween hats

Click on photo for a larger image

Witches are one of the most traditional as well as mysterious entities we associate with Halloween. When you think of a witch, it’s easy to conjure up an image of a woman stirring up a steaming potion that is brewing away inside a cauldron. Where are the witches that belong to these hats?

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.