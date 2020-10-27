NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 102720

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

October 27, 2020

Wild winds and fires bring back bad memories

Dennis 5October 27 is not a popular date in Laguna history. On this date in 1993, over 400 homes in our town were lost or severely damaged from a catastrophic fire resulting in over half a billion in damages, but fortunately there were no casualties. Tidbits lost his home on that day as well. 

On Sunday, Nov 1, we turn our timepieces back an hour as Daylight Savings Time comes to an end until the second Sunday in March of 2021.

Now back east, we have newly formed tropical storm Zeta, the sixth named storm into the Greek alphabet. On Sunday evening Zeta carried 60 mph winds with a central pressure of 996 millibars, with further intensification expected, and within 24-48 hours, Zeta should be reaching hurricane status. Conditions are ripe as ocean temps down there in the southern Caribbean are in the high 80s and upper-level shear winds are light at this time.

Once again, Zeta is setting its sights on the Louisiana-Mississippi coastline. Just what they wanna hear! Zeta ties the record set in 2005 for the most tropical systems in a single season. At this hour Zeta is centered about 200 miles east of Belize and is presently stationary but will slowly creep to the NW, taking aim at the northern corner of the Yucatan Peninsula near Cancun.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Pacific had one of its quietest tropical system seasons on record as we only got as far as Norbert on the list. Normally we’ll see around 16-18 named storms in a season, with at least around ten of those reaching hurricane status, and at least five of those reaching major hurricane status, which is at least Category 3 status with sustained winds of at least 111-130 mph. 

This year only three systems reached hurricane status, with only two of those making it up to major hurricane strength. The Eastern Pacific tropical system season officially ends on November 30, but things are really winding down, as the waters in that area are much cooler than normal, and upper-level shear winds from the west and southwest are much stronger than normal. This makes that region a hostile environment for storm development, also thanks to a strong El Nino event.

Dennis Tidbits 10 27 20 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

October 27, 1993

I’ll be surprised if we have any more named systems to close out the 2020 season. No formation of any tropical system is forecast for at least the next week and possibly beyond, while things on the other side just aren’t letting up with Zeta gaining strength off Belize and yet another system starting to form just east of the Lesser Antilles. One more named tropical system and they break the record set in 2005 for the most systems for a single season.

Back here in the Eastern Pacific we’ve only gone through the entire alphabet once and that was in the El Nino year of 1992. In 1985 we got as far as Xena in November and in 1983, another strong El Nino year, we got as far as Winnie in late November, but we’ve never had to use any names in the Greek alphabet.

Meanwhile here on Monday our first significant Santana wind event arrived in Laguna with winds up to 35 mph at times, and humidity levels were down to 11 percent here at water’s edge. That’s because a strong high-pressure settled in over southern Utah overnight, and with a low-pressure center SW of San Diego, a strong pressure gradient is going on, resulting in strong NE winds. 

Dennis Tidbits 10 27 20 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marshall Aren

Smoke fills the sky yesterday, October 26, as a result of nearby Silverado Fire, which has burned over 11,000 acres as of today

Our thoughts go out to all those affected by yesterday’s Silverado Fire, including the two injured firefighters. 

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that winds die down, and no more wildfires break out from these ripe conditions, as everything is bone dry and we locals will never forget October 27, 1993. 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

