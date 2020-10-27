NewLeftHeader

smoke

67.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

Jim Semple thanks the community 102720

Jim Semple thanks the community for outpouring of love and generous donations 

As readers know, Jim and Maggie Semple of Automobile Repair of Laguna Beach are dearly loved by our community. Maggie is enduring a horrendous medical situation that would devastate most couples, both emotionally and financially. 

Last March, Maggie was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer of the jaw, tongue, and neck. Maggie has undergone many months of grueling medical treatments including removing the tumor in her jaw, skin grafts from her thighs, and removal of teeth. Radiation is next. Unfortunately the bills keep piling up for essential items not completely covered under their insurance plan. 

Jim Semple Maggie

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Maggie Semple

In response to this generous outpouring of support for them, Jim sent this message to Donna Moore, who organized the GoFundMe fundraiser: 

“Maggie and I keep thinking of how on earth we can repay the kindness, love, and generosity that has come our way during these last horrific months when we knew Maggie has facial cancer. We wish there was a level above thank you and more levels above that! We had no idea what the community involvement would be and that the connections that were made would take this way beyond just the two of us and into the world. We feel joy, not just for Maggie and myself, but for the positivity that has resulted on a larger and deeper level. Maggie and I thank everyone involved although a mere thank you seems woefully inadequate.”

Jim Semple closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jim Semple thanks the community

At first Jim resisted, arguing it was not their Scottish way, but Donna’s perseverance and the reality of their financial situation won the day. 

As of Monday, Oct 26, donations have totaled $30,037, which is over the goal, however, that still may not be enough for this long course of treatment and the aftermath.

To donate via the GoFundMe fundraising site, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.