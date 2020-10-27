NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

Thurston and LBHS PTAs partner for 12th Annual Sports Swap Meet on November 7

The combined PTAs of Thurston Middle School (TMS) and Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) will hold the 12th Annual Sports Swap at a new location this year – on the home stadium area of the LBHS football field. The Sports Swap will take place on Saturday, Nov 7, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. 

Jimmy Azadian, president of the LBHS PTA and vice-president of the TMS PTA, says, “This pandemic school year, you have probably heard our local PTAs are struggling, along with everyone. But we are determined to carry on the annual tradition of Sports Swap, an event the entire community looks forward to with great anticipation each year. As you know, it is held the first Saturday of November, but this year we are holding the event outdoors in a new location.”

Thurston and porch

Seventh grade Thurston Middle School students Brody Azadian (on left) and Mason Tate on (contactless) donation pick-up 

Thurston and LBHS PTAs are partnering this year to make Sports Swap a great event, as it always is. 

“We would greatly appreciate any support you can lend to promote Sports Swap,” says Azadian.

All donations of sports gear to be sold at the Sports Swap are welcome (with the exception of helmets) and can be dropped off at the Azadian family home at 425 Arroyo Chico, located near the high school, or they will happily come and pick up donated gear from anyone’s home. 

Pick-ups are done in a contactless, no-hassle manner to ensure compliance with safety guidelines. Simply text message Sports Swap Co-chair Jimmy Azadian at (818) 645-9177, and he will arrange for a convenient pick-up. 

This is Brody and Mason’s second year volunteering for Sports Swap!

Any gear not sold will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, as is done each year. All funds raised will go to the Thurston PTA and Laguna Beach High School PTA, equally. Last year, the Sports Swap Meet made $10,000.

There will be gently used sports gear for sale at bargain prices, ranging from surfboards, skim boards, SUP boards, to bicycles. All sports gear donations are fully tax deductible. 

Azadian says, “This is a favorite annual event the entire Laguna Beach community looks forward to each year, and we are so happy we get to continue the tradition this year.”

LBHS is located at 625 Park Ave.

 

