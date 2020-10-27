NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

Back to School Report from LBUSD 102720

Back to School Report from LBUSD

On October 22, the Laguna Beach Unified School District Staff presented a report on the start of the 2020-21 school year including current enrollments, facilities updates, instructional services updates, and some highlighted data from the 2019-20 school year. To view the entire report, click here.

As of October 15, 2020, enrollment in schools is: 

--Top of the World Elementary: 412

--El Morro Elementary: 318

--Thurston Middle School: 578

--Laguna Beach High School: 997

--Virtual Academy Elementary: 21

--Virtual Academy Secondary: 140

--Hybrid with at least one online course @secondary: 193

--Total enrollment: 2,664 

Attendance rates:

K-5: In 2019-2020, 97.1 percent; in 2020-2021, 98.5 percent

6-12: In 2019-2020, 97.7 percent; in 2020-2021, 98.8 percent

Return to school: Significant safety measures are being undertaken, including:

--Thermal scanners and touchless thermometers 

--Temporary classrooms at each elementary school and easy-up tents at all sites 

--Hand sanitizer and additional handwashing stations 

--Touchless soap and towel dispensers 

--New signage to define social distancing and paths of travel 

--Plexiglass shields and barriers 

Daily disinfecting

--Throughout the day of common areas by custodial 

--Third-party sanitization of all spaces (interior and exterior) 

--Upgraded air filtration 

--Stand-alone HEPA air purifiers 

--UV light filtration 

--Fully stocked and maintained inventory of PPE

Testing and tracing of COVID-19 contacts:

--Priorities: Student and staff safety and reduce and eliminate community spread

--School Nurses: Serve as liaisons between school sites and the Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA)

--Identify, contact trace, and isolate known student and staff cases and high-risk contacts

--Consult with OCHCA to report known cases for county-level tracking and tracing 

--Families will receive notifications of school exposures and, if necessary, school closures

--All staff will maintain student confidentiality and protect student privacy, complying with all FERPA protocols

Click here for the LBUSD COVID-19 report.

Among the results of the Operations Team Update were the establishing of protocols and processes for safe entry and exit of all sites, defining entry/exit points, and student staging locations. The update also provided optional testing for the COVID-19 virus, COVID-19 cleaning protocol training for the entire facilities team, and rearranged classrooms and learning environments to provide safe social distancing.

The rearrangements of the classrooms for each school can be viewed in the full report. 

Approval of agreement to provide student COVID-19 testing

The Board approved an agreement with Living Fit Nation to coordinate testing services for student COVID-19 testing. Optional COVID-19 testing was offered twice (October 1 and 8) to the 763 students (TK-5th and special education programs K-12) returning for in-person instruction on October 5. Approximately 350 students participated in the testing with three positive results. Following the company’s positive testing notification to parents, the district nurses completed contact tracing in partnership with OCHCA. Testing will be offered to secondary students in preparation for their return to in-person learning on November 23. 

Approval of salary agreements with CSEA and unrepresented employees

Background to the approval of the salary agreements: The Board of Education conducted a public hearing on the 2020-2021 revision to the 2018-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiated by the designated representatives of the California School Employees Association (CSEA) and its Laguna Beach Chapter #131 and the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Staff proposed the Board of Education ratify the 2020-2021 revision to the Agreement negotiated by the designated representatives of the California School Employees Association (CSEA) and its Laguna Beach Chapter #131 and the Laguna Beach Unified School District.

As a result, the Association and the District reached Tentative Agreement for the 2020-2021 revisions to the 2018-2021 agreement. The District and Association utilized Interest-Based Bargaining (IBB) as the process. The Tentative Agreement includes a change in total compensation. The Board approved agreements resulting in a 1.75 percent salary increase for classified and unrepresented employees, including management.

 

