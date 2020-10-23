NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

65.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

Laguna Food Pantry awarded Harvesters 2020 102320

Laguna Food Pantry awarded Harvesters 2020 Innovative Service Award

Laguna Food Pantry is honored to have been awarded the 2020 Harvesters Innovative Service Award. Harvesters, an independent volunteer organization of committed and philanthropic women, raises funds and awareness for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County’s mission to end hunger in Orange County. 

“During this unprecedented time of continued need, we are honored to award funding and recognize the important work of the Laguna Food Pantry. They have demonstrated and provided outstanding outreach to people facing food insecurity in their local community. Harvesters is proud to be a partner with them in the ongoing effort to fight hunger in Orange County,” said Jennifer Segerstrom, Harvesters Board of Directors. 

Laguna Food check

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cynthia Carson, Laguna Food Pantry Board Operations Chair, and Anne Belyea, LFP Executive Director, accepting $10K Harvesters Innovative Service Award from representatives from Harvesters and Second Harvest Food Bank

“We are especially grateful for the generous Harvesters Innovative Service Award to support Laguna Food Pantry in ensuring that our neighbors in need receive free, nutritious food,” said Susan Thomas, Laguna Food Pantry Board Chair. “With this grant, we are able to remain open and respond to increased and immediate needs for so many in the community who now find themselves unemployed due to the crisis.”

The Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and is now operating with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit the site once a week. Please pass this information along to anyone who may benefit. 

The Laguna Food Pantry is always in need of donations and welcomes community support at www.lagunafoodpantry.org/.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.