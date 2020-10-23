NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

Friendship Shelter’s virtual Fall Celebration 102320

Friendship Shelter’s virtual Fall Celebration will feature special guest Keith Morrison

All are invited to Friendship Shelter’s virtual Fall Celebration, which will be held on Saturday, Nov 14. Themed “A Wonderful Day In Our Neighborhood,” participants will be invited to take a glimpse into Friendship Shelter’s neighborhoods while getting to know some of the organization’s staff, clients, volunteers, and supporters. 

“We knew we had to do something different this year, and we have some special things in store including Keith Morrison’s involvement,” said Friendship Shelter Executive Director Dawn Price. “We’re taking a cue from Mr. Rogers and focusing on the good work that’s being done here in our community. Throughout this pandemic our doors have remained open, and I continue to be so proud of our staff of essential workers who show up every day to help end the homelessness of the most vulnerable men and women in south Orange County.” 

Friendship Shelter Keith Morrison

Submitted photo

Keith Morrison of “Dateline NBC” fame will be a special guest at Friendship Shelter’s virtual Fall Celebration on November 14

Friendship Shelter operates two shelter programs in Laguna Beach, and its permanent supportive housing program in scattered sites throughout south Orange County. Despite the significant disruptions that came with the pandemic, all programs remain in operation and on track to help more than 100 people move out of homelessness and into housing by the end of 2020. 

All funds raised through the Fall Celebration will be used to support Friendship Shelter’s efforts to help homeless men and women move more quickly out of homelessness or a shelter and into permanent housing. To support this effort and to view the list of current sponsors, visit www.friendshipshelter.org/virtual-fall-celebration. 

This virtual event will be open to the public, but registration is required. Information about how to access the event will be made available closer to the event date. For more details and to sign up to reserve your spot, visit www.friendshipshelter.org/virtual-fall-celebration or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

