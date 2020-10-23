NewLeftHeader

Festival of Arts, Sawdust Art Festival 102320

Festival of Arts, Sawdust Art Festival, and Laguna Art-A-Fair awarded B of A grants

With the goal of making a positive impact in the community through the arts, Laguna’s signature arts venues – the Festival of Arts, Sawdust Art Festival, and Laguna Art-A-Fair – are honored to have been awarded a generous grant from Bank of America to expand the 2021 Passport to the Arts program. 

The Passport to the Arts is a single ticket that in essence acts as a season pass providing unlimited admission to the three Laguna Beach festivals for an annual fee of $29.  

Laguna’s summer festivals are ideal places to learn about careers in the arts. Thanks to Bank of America’s funding and partnership, the festivals will focus on reaching more diverse audiences and creating greater access to the arts for lower/moderate income groups. From donating Passports to nonprofit organizations, after-school art programs, and community colleges, to creating “meet and greets” with artists to learn more about careers in the arts and the industry as a whole, this partnership promotes not only the appreciation of the arts, but economic mobility in the community. 

Festival of kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ron Azevedo

Kids at a FOA workshop pre-pandemic 

This vital financial support could not have come at a more critical time. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the three art festivals to cancel their summer events, creating unprecedented financial challenges.

“We are so very appreciative of this support from Bank of America, especially during these very uncertain and challenging times,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “With this grant, we can provide growth opportunities for students to learn about careers in the arts, increase art education, and furnish the tools needed to succeed in the arts for diverse communities and incomes levels.”

In addition to enabling each festival to support and expand their Passport to the Arts programming, Bank of America grants make it possible for them to redirect funds from their operating budgets towards artistic uses such as expanding their summer arts education programs, hands-on art projects, and artist demonstrations. 

“Bank of America’s support of the arts remains a priority, especially during this time when arts organizations have faced unforeseen financial challenges, because the arts are both an important cultural driver and a local economic engine,” said Allen Staff, Orange County market president, Bank of America. Our partnership with the Festival of Arts, Sawdust Art Festival, and Laguna Art-A-Fair helps bring exhibits, festivals, and other artistic endeavors to diverse, underserved communities. And programs that expose students to the creative arts industry are a terrific way to prepare them for many careers in business.”

The Festival of Arts, Sawdust Art Festival, and Laguna Art-A-Fair not only foster arts education, and creativity, but they also create jobs and contribute significantly to the local and state economy. Each summer the festivals draw crowds from within and around the community, as well as attract new and visiting populations annually, creating economic support for the arts and overall local community. In partnership with Bank of America, together the festivals can continue to provide a competitive edge improving Laguna Beach’s ability to attract economic activity and creating a climate in which innovation can flourish.

“Bank of America understands that investing into the arts is investing into the growth of our communities,” said Higuchi. Bank of America has supported the three festivals and their Passport to the Arts program for more than 10 years, providing nearly half-million dollars of support. 

Though all three festivals were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, each festival continues to find cost-effective ways to continue to support local artists and fulfill their missions of supporting the arts. As the 2021 summer season approaches, the three art festivals also look forward to creating digital art initiatives to extend the art experience and learning past the festival physical locations.

 

