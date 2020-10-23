NewLeftHeader

 October 23, 2020

Supervisor Steel co-authors food and health care proposals for OC residents

On Tuesday, Oct 20, the Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two proposals that will secure essential food and high-quality health care for Orange County residents. 

The first, co-authored by Chairwoman Michelle Steel and Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, will provide an additional $3 million of funding to support the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Community Action Partnership of Orange County. 

Supervisor Michelle Steel

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of OC-BOS

Supervisor Michelle Steel

“As we continue to navigate this crisis, it’s vital that the county has all the resources it needs to assist those most negatively impacted by the economic impacts caused by the state lockdowns,” said Chairwoman Steel. “With this financial support that will be administered by the Social Services Agency, the Orange County residents that rely on food bank support for meals will continue to get the support they need.”

The second item, co-authored by Chairwoman Steel and Vice Chair Andrew Do, will provide $4.5 million in funding assistance to 66 skilled nursing facilities and 23 community clinics amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“This funding will support equipment, supplies, staffing, training, and help the facilities provide high-quality medical care for our most vulnerable populations,” added Chairwoman Steel. “Providing this essential assistance will help protect the health of our most vulnerable and help us get people get back to work safely.”

 

