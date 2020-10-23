This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Council proclamation honors Community Clinic founded in 1970; as relevant today as it was then

A Reporter’s Notebook by BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council last Tuesday honored the Laguna Beach Community Clinic for its 50 years of service to the community.

It opened in October of 1970, fostered by the late Dr. Eugene Atherton and bail bondsman Ron Kaufman.

In 2010, I wrote in the now defunct Coastline, that, “The Laguna Beach Community Clinic began with a telephone hotline for folks with medical problems and no way to pay for medical care in the hippie-happy Laguna Beach of 1970.”

It was not popular with some residents, including former Police Chief Neil Purcell, a sergeant at the time. They worried that the free medical care would draw “undesirables” to town.

He told me in 2010 that he had been skeptical about the clinic when it opened.

“We had so many flower children and hippies – and the Brotherhood [of Eternal Love] going strong at the time – I just thought how much more are we going to do to induce people to come to town who are looking for freebies,” he said.

However, he admitted that later, he came to realize the clinic provided a needed service and had become a first-class medical facility.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Community Clinic celebrates 50 years of service; seen here are Dr. Jorge Rubal and family in photo from 2017

The city was experiencing a virtual epidemic of hepatitis in the late 1960s and into the 1970s, due to needle exchanges and the influx of already infected folks, Purcell said. And the clinic addressed those needs.

It has never faltered in its mission to provide medical care, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay, and it has continued to improve and expand its services.

In 1985, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic became a licensed community clinic.

The clinic received its first major grant in 1988 in support of the groundbreaking HIV and AIDS services, led by Dr. Korey Jorgensen.

In 2015, the clinic earned a Medical Home Designation in recognition of its comprehensive care, and in 2018 was designated a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike.

During the pandemic, the staff has worked on the frontlines to provide testing and patient care.

Today, under the leadership of Dr. Jorge Rubal, the clinic provides a full range of high-quality medical services needed for healthy living – such as the recommended diet recently published in the clinic newsletter – and serves nearly 3,000 patients year.

It is as relevant today as it was in 1970. Along with the City Council, Stu News and I honor the clinic for its five decades of service to the community.

Laguna Beach County Water District Official Notice of Expiring Terms of Three Commissioners

A notice has been issued announcing that the Board of Directors of Laguna Beach County Water District is accepting applications from the public to serve on the Laguna Beach County Water District Commission (three seats).

The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission is a five-member commission appointed by the Board of Directors. New or reappointed commissioners will serve a two-year term and will be compensated in the amount of $392 per month. Commission meetings are held on the second and/or fourth Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the District Boardroom located at 306 Third Street, Laguna Beach, CA. Commissioners will also serve on one or more District Standing Committees, such as Engineering and Operations, Finance/Audit, Personnel and Management, and Water Conservation and Outreach, which usually meet during normal business hours. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week. The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the Board of Directors in matters pertaining to administration, delivery of water, and maintenance of the District’s water systems and facilities. Additionally, Commissioners recommend to the Board of Directors adoption of such ordinances, resolutions, rules and regulations, as deemed necessary for the administration and preservation of the District’s water systems and facilities.

To qualify, applicants must reside within the boundaries of Laguna Beach County Water District. Applications are available at District Headquarters located at 306 Third Street, Laguna Beach, CA, or on the District’s website, www.lagunabeachwater.com, and must be filed with the District by 5 p.m., November 20, 2020. All applicants will be interviewed by the Board of Directors at its regular meeting on December 17, 2020 at 5 p.m., at District Headquarters.

Terry Smith & Wayne Peterson leave $1.8 million legacy to Laguna College of Art and Design

When former Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) Trustee Terry Smith passed away on September 29, 2016, one of his final requests was that contributions be made to the college he served and loved so deeply. Three years and three days later, his life partner Wayne Peterson passed as well. Together, they left behind an enduring legacy of service and an estate gift of over $1.8 million to the college.

The walls of their home were filled with fine art. Their most prized artworks were not by the masters. Rather, they were the works of alumni, students, and faculty from LCAD.

In 2002, Smith became an LCAD Trustee and served with distinction as Development Committee Chair and Collector’s Choice Committee Chair. Wayne served honorably on the Laguna Beach City Council and a term as mayor. He was also on the City’s Design Review Board. Plaques recognizing his efforts and contributions can be found throughout the city. Also, Terry was a part of Laguna Beach’s Citizens on Patrol program.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Paul Allen, LCAD

Partners Wayne Peterson (on left) and Terry Smith at 2014 LCAD event honoring their support

“Terry and Wayne’s deep enthusiasm and appreciation for art was undeniable,” said Averi, an alumnus of LCAD’s BFA program in Drawing + Painting (2013) and scholarship recipient, who has donated his work to past LCAD Collector’s Choice and Silent Auction fundraisers. “I will forever cherish the conversations we had at LCAD events. Their love and support for art and artists was, and will continue to be, such a gift and wonderful legacy.”

LCAD Alumnus Sureya Davis said, “Without the generous support of Terry and Wayne’s donations, it would have been incredibly difficult to experience my dream of attending a school as amazing as LCAD.”

In his role as Development Committee Chair, Smith was instrumental in the funding of many special projects at LCAD including the Dennis and Leslie Power Library and the Suzanne Chonette Senior Studios. He was especially generous through his contributions to the LCAD Scholarship Fund. Terry was always there to help the college bridge funding gaps on projects when needed, whether for painting main campus or by making additional contributions to the LCAD Scholarship Fund. Campus was a second home to Terry, and he always greeted you with a contagious smile. LCAD was his family.

Tracy Hartman, Director of Development at LCAD, added, “Terry and Wayne were incredibly instrumental in helping other like-minded philanthropic individuals to see the value and importance of LCAD’s mission and vision.”

“We support the students with scholarships to the best of our financial ability because financial aid is imperative for students nowadays,” Smith said in a video produced to honor him and his partner, Wayne Peterson, for their philanthropy to LCAD. “[LCAD Collector’s Choice] is the main way we acquire art.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna College of Art and Design

The Smith-Peterson estate cash gift will be used to fund building and improving student amenities, including food, safety, and technology.

“Wayne and Terry gave to LCAD as if students were their own,” said Dr. Hélène Garrison, Chief Operating Officer and Provost at LCAD. “They lived in Laguna Beach for more than 40 years, and we will feel the impact of their generosity for many years to come.”

To see the last interview with Terry and Wayne, click here.

Founded in 1961, Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) is one of the top nonprofit art and design schools in the nation. LCAD offers undergraduate degrees (BFA) in Animation, Drawing + Painting, Experimental Animation, Game Art, Graphic Design + Digital Media, Illustration, Entertainment Design, as well as Master of Fine Arts degrees (MFA) in, Drawing, Game Design, and Painting. The Dennis and Leslie Power Library at LCAD houses the historic archives of the College and The Rex and Joan Irving Brandt Papers.

For more information, or to make a gift to LCAD, visit www.lcad.edu.

Laguna resident Sharael Kolberg earns prestigious award from Susan G. Komen OC

Recent breast cancer survivor, and Laguna Beach resident, Sharael Kolberg has been named as Susan G Komen Orange County’s “2020 Most Inspirational Breast Cancer Survivor.” She received this award for her “50 for the Cure” endeavor where she ran 50 miles, in 50 days, in 50 states (virtually), for her 50th birthday, to promote breast cancer awareness.

A Susan G. Komen Orange County representative stated, “Her positive attitude inspired others in Laguna to learn to smile through the tough stuff. Now she is taking that message and spreading it across all 50 states.”

Her journey began on her 50th birthday, August 11, 2020, and since then she’s been running or walking one mile every day in Laguna Beach. During “50 for the Cure” she walked with one person from each state live via Zoom. Several other supporters, from all over the country, logged in to run or walk along with Kolberg, from their own neighborhoods – or watched and support from the comfort of their couch. Kolberg had originally planned on running in person in all 50 states but had to pivot her plan due to COVID-19.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Sharael Kolberg has been named Orange County’s “2020 Most Inspirational Breast Cancer Survivor”

“I’ve been so touched by the outpouring of support for my endeavor and it is such an honor to be recognized by Susan G. Komen Orange County for the work I’m doing,” said Kolberg. “I’ve enjoyed meeting someone from every state and getting a virtual glimpse of states I’ve never been to. But the real impact is saving lives by promoting early detection for breast cancer during my virtual walks.”

Kolberg partnered with Susan G. Komen to provide supporters with resources on detection, diagnosis, and treatment for breast cancer and to raise money for research to find a cure. According to Susan G. Komen, more than 270,000 women and men in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and more than 42,000 will die. With early detection (stage I), survival rates can be 98 percent or higher.

“I want to encourage women to get their mammograms on time and do their self-exams regularly,” said Kolberg. “And for those who are currently struggling with breast cancer, I want them to know that I’ve been in their shoes. I want to give them hope that they will soon be in my shoes – out running again!”

The end of Kolberg’s “50 for the Cure” journey led up to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To continue her cause, she created the “31 for the Cure Challenge” where she is challenging people to walk or run 31 miles by October 31 to raise awareness and money for breast cancer, and to promote a healthy lifestyle. Participants can run or walk where they are, when they want. They can track their miles on the Charity Miles app and have the option to participate in a weekly Zoom run/walk together throughout the month of October. By November 1, 2020, Kolberg will have run 82 miles (one mile a day for 82 consecutive days).

“During these stressful times, we all need an excuse to get out and exercise, to clear our minds and take care of our bodies,” says Kolberg. “Why not do that while also saving lives…one mile at a time.”

To sign up to take the challenge, visit www.50forthecure.org.

Ebell Club of Laguna Beach invites the community to fundraiser yard sale on Saturday

Ebell Club of Laguna Beach invites the community to attend the organization’s “Fabulous Laguna Beach Yard Sale” on Saturday, Oct 24. The event will take place at 247 Canyon Acres, Laguna Beach, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds of the sale will be used as part of the nonprofit club’s philanthropic granting program that distributes funds to support local nonprofit organizations.

At extremely reasonable costs, for sale will be gently used and new household items for the entire family, electronics, vintage clothing, sporting goods, and more. Covid guidelines will be followed and attendees are asked to wear a face covering and keep six feet distance from others. Ebell Club yard sales have been popular, so you may have to wait in line to obtain access to sale items. Please bring cash for purchases.

Locals are also invited to donate their gently used, new, and extra household items for the sale. Simply deliver your donated items to 247 Canyon Acres, Laguna Beach, on Friday, Oct. 23. You’ll receive a receipt for your tax records. Unsold merchandise may be donated to other local charities.

Since 1933, the women volunteers of Ebell Club of Laguna Beach have been supporting dozens of local charities. Until Covid shut down in-person events, the ladies of Ebell Club of Laguna Beach actively conducted events in the community designed to raise money in support of charitable organizations.

To learn more, visit www.ebellclublaguna-beach.org or email [email protected].

LBUMC recognizes All Saints Day

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is recognizing All Saints Day this year with a “Community Garden” on its property and is inviting those in the community to participate.

The garden will include large spinning flowers and will be “planted” along the Wesley Avenue portion of the church’s boundary between November 1 and 8.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Spinning Flower representing John Wesley

Each of the flowers will represent a person who has passed away. An attractive card will be attached to each blossom indicating who it is representing. Pastor Lynn Francis says, “This beautiful Community Garden of flowers will give us a place to honor and remember our special loved ones this All Saints Day.”

If you would like to participate, the church is asking for a $10 donation for each flower, along with your loved one’s name, relation to you, and year of birth and death. You can send the check and information to the church office or provide them through online giving.

For additional information, visit www.lbumc.org or call (949) 499-3088. LBUMC is a Reconciling Congregation.

LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Dr.

LCAD artists and activists host Virtual Exhibition and Fundraiser to Honor Black Lives Matter

Currently available and continuing until October 30, LCAD Gallery proudly presents “Artists Unite: A Virtual Exhibition and Fundraiser to Honor Black Lives Matter.”

In this moment of deep reflection and social transformation, LCAD Gallery is bringing LCAD’s community of artists and activists together to raise funds benefiting the Black Art Futures Fund (BAFF) and LCAD Equity + Inclusion Scholarship. The exhibition features work by students, alumni, faculty, and staff, and 100 percent of all sales will go directly to these charities.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

“Grace,” 2020, by Dave Hobrecht, world-renowned black & white sports artist

Work by the following artists is included in the virtual gallery: Abig, Abigail Albano-Payton, Piper Bangs, Alla Bartoshchuk, Amy Bauer, Bryce Brewer, Tal Burke, Jonathan Burke, Robin Cole, Wendy Garcia, Sophia Green, Chapman Hamborg, Kenny Harris, Dave Hobrecht, Melanie LaMay, Hilary McCarthy, Tod Orbach, Zachary Pinion, Angela Ramones, Betty Shelton, Luke Silverthorne, Kelly Smith-Fatten, Jenna Swerdfeger, Jordan Tacker, Joseph Todorovitch, Grady Williams, Sophia Yacoby, and Peter Zokosky.

In a recent interview in the OC ART Blog, contributing artist Abigail Albano-Payton said, “[Black Lives Matter] has affected my art. Personally, for me, I’m devastated by everything that’s going on in this country. Art’s always been the thing that keeps me on the ground. Art has been therapeutic for me during this whole process.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

“George Floyd” by 2020 LCAD graduate Chapman Hamborg

Black Art Futures Fund (BAFF) is a collective of emerging philanthropists promoting the elevation and preservation of Black arts and culture. Through grant making, board-matching, and organization-to-donor cultivation, BAFF seeks to amplify and strengthen the future of Black art. BAFF provides grants to small ($750K or less) nonprofit organizations working to enhance the future of Black arts and culture. DéLana R.A. Dameron founded Black Arts Futures as a philanthropic initiative of Red Olive Creative Consulting in 2017.

Black Art Futures Fund aims to:

--Grow emerging philanthropists by providing a structured community to understand the importance of generous contributions to community-centered artists and arts and culture organizations.

--Provide impactful general operating grants to those organizations in an effort to stabilize, validate, introduce to future philanthropists, and support the future of their work.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

“Cadence” by Robin Cole, 2013 MFA LCAD graduate

On June 8, 2020, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and in support of social justice, the LCAD community of Trustees, Administrative Leadership, and Faculty vowed to create the LCAD Equity + Inclusion Scholarship, which provides vital support to LCAD’s under-represented Black students. Laguna College of Art + Design promises real change. The College embraces the power of representation and recognizes the role that art plays in strengthening the community.

Through this Equity + Inclusion Scholarship, LCAD pledges to help eradicate disparities in its student representation.

To access the virtual gallery, click here.

For more about Black Art Futures Fund, go to www.blackartfutures.org.

For more information about LCAD, go to www.lcad.edu.