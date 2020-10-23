NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

Police Beat 102320

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Oct 20

Ocean Ave & Forest Ave | DUI

8:23 p.m. A 56-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Oriole Drive | 900 Block | Animal Calls

4:28 p.m. LBPD received a report regarding a rattlesnake in the backyard.

Park Ave | 2200 Block | Animal Calls

2:52 p.m. LBPD received a report regarding a baby rattlesnake on the porch. 

N Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Vandalism

2:22 p.m. LBPD received a report that a subject had driven off with the pump. The approximate damage was $530.

Balboa Ave | 1000 Block | Animal Calls

8:02 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding a large deer trapped in the water tower area surrounded by a fence. The deer was freed.

Monday, Oct 19

Flamingo Road | 1000 Block | Animal Calls

12:34 p.m. LBPD received a report regarding a baby rattlesnake on the porch. 

Sunday, Oct 18

S Coast Hwy | 100 Block | DUI

5:45 p.m. A 54-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Bahia Blanca | 3400 Block | Animal Calls

2:22 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a small baby rattlesnake on the back patio.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

