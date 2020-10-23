NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

October 23, 2020

Lucky breaks for the East Coast as Epsilon breeds epic swells

Dennis 5Check this out: The East Coast of the U.S. has had more hurricane swells this year than Southern California has had from all of 2015-2020. It should be the other way around. There’s another epic groundswell expected by this weekend from powerful major hurricane Epsilon, situated about 450 miles SE of Bermuda and moving to the NW. 

Epsilon is the name assigned to the fifth storm using the Greek alphabet, and this storm is a fatty, with tropical storm force winds up to 400 miles outward from the monster’s center, sending large swells toward the entire Eastern Seaboard. These swells will light up premier breaks from the Bahamas and Florida all the way up to the Bay of Fundy in friggin’ Nova Scotia, while out here we can’t buy a three-foot wave! 

Waves from this huge pin-wheeler are expected to be as high as 10-15 ft. There are some incredible point-like breaks back there when an epic hurricane swell hits, especially good when no effects from Epsilon’s weather are expected, as the storm itself won’t even get close to the U.S. mainland. Lucky them, eh?

The 2020 summer Baja swell season was a complete fraud once again. There hasn’t been a decent summer Baja swell season since 2014, so that’s a really long drought, way longer than any others dating back many decades, at least since I’ve been documenting this stuff since 1958. Down at Lifeguard HQ, I’m sure all the yellow and red flags are collecting a lot of dust in their stash place.

Now is the time to turn our attention to the North Pacific, the main source of our west and northwest swells during the late fall and early winter. Last winter was a fraud as well in this longtime wave drought that has actually been going on for nearly five years, the last consistent winter having been the winter of 2015-16. 

The storms are out there but they’re taking a different track as they approach the Pacific West Coast this year. The North Pacific jet stream, which separates warm air to the south and cold air to the north, has been wiggling and wobbling. When it changes directions a number of times during its journey across the Big Pond, instead of moving in a straight line from west to east for several thousand miles, it sends significant swells veering to the northeast or southeast. These swells get crossed up, so to speak, and overtake each other, causing them to diminish in size. 

The ever-present Eastern Pacific high doesn’t help matters either, as incoming deep lows encounter this huge ridge, thus taking a sharp left turn and heading up into the Gulf of Alaska, avoiding our shores altogether.

When there’s an El Nino event going on, weak or strong, everything changes, and we get to bear the fruits that only an epic winter can bring. In those instances, the Eastern Pacific high is much weaker, and is pushed hundreds of miles to the south, so the door is open to big swells in Hawaii, California, and even Baja and mainland Mexico. There are virtually no wiggles and wobbles, so it’s a nearly straight-line freight train of super-strong lows that are born off Japan and travel thousands of miles, with no blocking high to distract their mission. 

Our most recent El Nino might not have brought us tons of rain as they usually do, but we had almost non-stop swell action for four straight months. Same deal with 2009-10, 2001-02, 1997-98, 1991-92, 1985-86, 1982-83, 1972-73, 1965-66, 1958-59, and 1952-53 when Rincon broke 15-20 ft. almost on a weekly basis. 

The aforementioned winters also lit up the north shores of the Hawaiian Islands, particularly Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore, which broke at 20 ft. plus every weekend for nearly four months. Like I said so many times before, El Nino is our friend and La Nina is the enemy. The good news is we’re due for another El Nino sometime within the next three years that will evict La Nina, ordering her to hit the road, Jack! 

Have a great weekend and we’ll get together again next Tuesday, ALOHA!

 

