 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

Laguna Beach County Water District’s 102020

Laguna Beach County Water District’s Smartscape Expo goes virtual

The Laguna Beach County Water District’s 11th Annual SmartScape Expo has gone virtual for 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our community, LBCWD’s top priority remains the health and safety of its employees and our residents. To this end, the district is bringing SmartScape to you online, no mask required. 

This virtual experience includes how-to videos, virtual tours, and prerecorded experts covering topics such as: landscape and irrigation system design, irrigation timer scheduling, leak detection, fire-safe landscaping, and selecting and caring for California native plants. Take a day and binge watch all of the videos or come back over the next two weeks to view them at your own pace. You’ll find a wealth of great information. 

Laguna Beach County outside

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

SmartScape Expo 2019

The SmartScape Expo is one of the biggest community events of the year for the district. The free event highlights and promotes the benefits of using California native plants and efficient irrigation techniques in residential and commercial landscape settings. 

Pre-COVID, residents were greeted with inspiring displays, hands-on demonstrations, a California Friendly plant sale, direct-install rebate programs, water smart giveaways, and face-to-face consultations with top gardening and irrigation experts.

While we may not be able to meet face-to-face (or mask-to-mask) this year, the district has put together some great resources, courtesy of knowledgeable past SmartScape participants. Check out the videos at www.lbcwd.org/smartscape

This year’s partners include CAL FIRE, California Native Plant Society, City of Laguna Beach, Debra Lee Baldwin, EPA-WaterSense, Greater Laguna Coast Fire Safe Council, Laguna Beach Garden Club, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Municipal Water District of Orange County, Orange County Coastkeeper, South Coast Water District, University of California Master Gardener Program, and the Wyland Foundation.

 

