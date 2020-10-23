Support needed for Youth Shelter as they weather the storm of COVID-19 to serve struggling children
Story by DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
Despite the pandemic, Laguna’s Youth Shelter continues to face the challenges of serving children and their families twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year. These demands include managing the more complex cases of mental health as a result of the pandemic with isolation, anxiety/depression, and trauma experienced by children whose families are facing unemployment.
A 2020 nationwide study found that 81 percent of teens say mental health is a significant issue for young people in the U.S., and Orange County youth are not immune.
Founded in 1979, our local Youth Shelter – along with the locations in Huntington Beach and Tustin – is operated by the local nonprofit Waymakers. The HB shelter opened in 2006 and the Tustin location launched in 2016.
The Youth Shelters serve children aged 12 to 17, many of whom have attempted or threatened suicide, live with severe family conflict, or have experienced homelessness. Pandemic or not, they continue to arrive day and night to each location. There are a total of 24 beds in the three shelters – Laguna has 10.
Carol Carlson, program director of Waymakers’ Children’s Crisis Residential Program
Understandably, the Youth Shelter is considered essential and did not close due to COVID-19. However, they had to make drastic changes in the way they provide help to the children who arrive on their doorstep, many times after one of the worst days in their lives.
Many struggle with depression and/or anxiety or other mental illnesses, which has been exacerbated by the isolation of the pandemic. It has also limited their access to healthy outlets for dealing with depression and anxiety, such as connecting with friends through school and community activities. Many youth and families also say they are now living with more people in their homes, leading to even more stress. Add to all of that, the trauma experienced by children whose families are facing crises of unemployment or disconnection from their support structures.
Carol Carlson, program director of Waymakers’ Children’s Crisis Residential Program, says, “The Youth Shelter started as a home for runaways and for the homeless, but over the years it has evolved.”
Carlson started volunteering at the shelter in 1988, and then in 1998, she became program director. She says, “Many times children are brought in after a 72-hour mandatory hospital stay after attempting suicide. They can’t stay at the hospital, and if the home situation is evaluated as unsafe, they can’t go home.
“Back then there was no system for immediate diagnosis. Now we have a robust system, and the mental health services benefit them greatly in order to shift them in the right direction. We help them deal with the triggers based on early childhood trauma – a situation that makes them feel so hopeless they can’t deal with it and don’t want to live anymore. After a crisis event, they need time out to recover and a space to stabilize.”
The entire staff of 24 is trained in crisis management. There are three therapists on staff. Each shift includes two Youth Specialists (who have Bachelor’s Degrees in Human Services/Psychology) and a house supervisor. There are three rotating shifts, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., 3 p.m. - 11 p.m., and 11 p.m. - 7 a.m.
Carlson emphasizes that there is no sleeping, “They are all awake.” When she says 24/7 supervision, she means it.
Love and hope – a sign on the shelter
Once a child arrives at the door, the staff settles them in, offers supplies (clothes, toiletries) if needed, then he or she enters into counseling with a licensed marriage and family therapist and an assessment is made – the family is assessed as well. The staff works on coping skills and equipping the child with the tools to deal with depression and anxiety.
A client stays for three weeks of 24/7 daily intensive and targeted treatment (first week is assessment, second week is skill building and setting milestones, and the third week covers discharge plans).
Carlson says, “A big part of the services is the family counseling. If the parents need food or rent, we connect them with the resources – low to no cost – and work with the parents. We are always asking what can we do to assist. Maybe they have shame or guilt about their child’s mental illness, so we educate them about the mental illness. Perhaps they don’t have a vehicle or have other children that would prevent them [pre-COVID] from the family sessions. We try to remove the barriers. Our goal is to reunify the family.”
Sometimes clients who have come through the facility return to ask, “Do you remember me?” says Carlson. “One young man who had his three-year-old son with him said, ‘I now know that I won’t raise my son like I was raised.’”
“We can only plant the seeds for change, they have to go home and water them,” is the credo of the shelter.
His response was, “I went home and watered the seed. I never would have had the life I have now.”
The Youth Specialists also assist the children in visualizing a life they thought was impossible and help them make decisions about school by simply saying, “Let me show you how to do it.”
When a child graduates, they leave their handprints on the fence. Carlson says, “We leave our mark on them, but they leave their mark with us.”
COVID safety measures
To support kids and families facing such overwhelming situations and emotions, all three Waymakers-operated shelters implemented an array of sweeping changes to enable the facilities to provide services 24/7. Each shelter has limited capacity to 10 people or fewer.
Carlson says, “The staff had already gone through infectious disease training – it’s part of their initial training, but we upped our game. Everyone is required to wear a mask. The kids got to decorate their own. We rearranged the furniture, so that the beds are farther apart. We monitor who comes into each room/space. No one is allowed in unless someone comes out. The dining is distanced. There can’t be two people in an office, and keyboards are disinfected. We’re doing everything we can. There is supervision at all times. Everyone who comes in has their temperature taken and uses hand sanitizer. The required family sessions are now done online.”
Shelters adopted telehealth and internet-based programs to keep parents and family members connected and to safely provide counseling services.
She adds that some parents say that they see more of their child in these sessions than they did at home.
Carlson says, “I miss the good old days when we could take them out for different activities.”
To replace some of the activities suspended during the pandemic, like visits to beaches, parks, and museums, staff members developed new talents by taking on activities previously taught by volunteers, including yoga, art instruction, music lessons, and gardening.
Carlson mourns other losses. Prior to the pandemic, the shelter was a Field Intern Placement site and served as a conduit for people entering a career in human services. “We had students from UCI, California at Fullerton, Long Beach, and Vanguard. They have to do a certain number of hours to be able to graduate. They shadow the Youth Services staff. However, now they aren’t able to do that. We also used to have students from LOCA visit.”
Backyard space
Ways to help
As with many other nonprofits, the Youth Shelter has experienced a decrease in funds; monthly donors have suspended their contributions due to job losses, and the shelter had to cancel their annual golf tournament, which is their main fundraiser.
During the pandemic, community members have repeatedly stepped in to help struggling nonprofits, and there doesn’t seem to be a more important mission than positively affecting a child’s life.
A few impressive statistics: the OC Youth Shelters have 300 come through in a year, Waymakers serves 120,000 each year, and 1,200 family members receive assistance.
Carlson says, “If residents want to donate, they can designate what they would like the donation to be used for: sponsor a child’s shelter stay, art supplies, gas or electricity for the facility, supplies to keep the house running.”
Since they have no storage for household supplies (such as a large quantity of toilet paper), this is the ideal way to help. They can use the funds to replenish supplies as needed. To donate, click here.
WAY2GO, OC virtual 5K
Coming up this weekend, October 24 and 25, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., there is a new way to donate and have fun in the process.
Be part of Waymakers’ inaugural WAY2GO!OC virtual 5K! To stay safe during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, WAY2GO!OC will be held exclusively as a virtual event. A virtual 5K (3.1 miles) is a real walk, but anywhere you want! Participants complete it where they want, choose their start time, and who walks next to you. You can choose to run, walk, ride, or roll. Want to run with a stroller or your pet? Do it! The walking is real – it’s the community that’s virtual.
Create your own group, allowing family and friends to rally together and raise funds as a team. During the registration process, there is an option to create and/or join a team. There is no obligation to join a team and participation can be done on an individual level.
To register, click here.
All participants receive a WAY2GO!OC event T-shirt.
$79 – Group of Four ($37 savings)
$29 – Individual Participant
Sponsorships are welcome.
Participants are encouraged to share their 5K photos on social media.
Use the hashtag #Way2GoOC, so the Youth Shelter can cheer on everyone helping to build safer communities.
For more information about Waymakers, go to www.waymakersoc.org.