 October 16, 2020

"Live! at the Q" chamber music series

“Live! at the Q” chamber music series continues on October 22

Laguna Beach Live! and the Susi Q Center are delighted to continue featuring rising stars in classical music with virtual performances (and Q&A sessions) at the Susi Q. Returning pianist Nicole Kouwabunpat and Violist Brandon Chen – participants of Chamber Music OC’s Pre-College Program – will play selected works by Bach, Hoffmeister, Haydn, Brahms, and Chopin on Thursday, Oct 22, from 4 - 5 p.m. Click here to access the virtual performance.

Brandon Chen (viola), a senior at Arnold O. Beckman High School, is the principal violist in the Beckman High School String Orchestra. Brandon has performed in venues such as the Carnegie Hall, Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, and the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.

Live at Brandon

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Violist Brandon Chen 

Pianist Nicole Kouwabunpat  aspires to broaden her horizon as a musician in diverse settings. In addition to performing at the Newman Recital Hall at USC, she has also performed as Soka Performing Arts Center, Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, and Orange Coast College. Nicole is a senior at Aliso Niguel High School. 

Live at Nicole

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pianist Nicole Kouwabunpat

Laguna Beach Live!, a nonprofit organization, strives to increase the awareness of and participation in diverse musical experiences, enhancing the reputation of Laguna Beach as a music town. To this end, Laguna Beach Live! presents high-quality live musical performances that are accessible, affordable, intimate, and in our community. Education for our kids is a high priority for the organization.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

