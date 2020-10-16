NewLeftHeader

few clouds

85.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 83  |  October 16, 2020

Holiday Happenings at The Promenade 101620

Holiday Happenings at The Promenade 

Photos by Mary Hurlbut 

 The Promenade at Forest Ave is all decked out for fall, and the city is already busy with activities for the Thanksgiving season – as well as planning for decorations and upcoming festivities for the December holidays.

Adam Gufarotti, Senior Public Works Analyst for the City of Laguna Beach, says, “On Monday, October 5, the Public Works Department started decorating the Promenade on Forest for our first Fall Festival at the Promenade, which was created as an alternative to traditional city events due to COVID-19. The design of the Fall Festival is inspired by an old-fashioned hoedown. We’re using hay bales, oak barrels, recycled wood, old shipping pallets and flowers for decor.” 

Holiday happenings lifeguard truck

Click on photo for a larger image

Pumpkin carving contest now open

 “Our first annual pumpkin carving contest is now open, and we look forward to seeing what this artistic city can come up with. Entries are due on Monday, October 26, and you can enter at www.lagunabeachcity.net. The top pumpkins will be put on display at the Promenade starting Friday, October 30. Awards will be given to the Most Original, Scariest Pumpkin, Best Overall, and of course, the Mayors Award.” 

“After the pumpkins are turned into pumpkin pie, we will be turning our focus onto Thanksgiving. Our Thanksgiving Kindness Wall will be constructed on Friday, November 13, which is World Kindness Day. Our Kindness Wall is a chance for people to write what they are thankful for and to spread kindness through our community.” 

Holiday happenings street

Click on photo for a larger image

“Passport for your Palate” – try a new restaurant

Gufarotti reports on other events, “In partnership with the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, we are encouraging residents to visit participating restaurants and business that are having special Fall Festival menus and merchandise. Head over to the Think Laguna First website and download the ‘Passport for Your Palate’ app and pop into a participating Laguna Beach business for a chance to win prizes including at two-night stay at the Montage. Participating restaurants will have special fall offerings for you. Find a new local favorite or discover something new at your go-to spot!

“Over the past few years, a highlight of Hospitality Night has been our Letters to the Troops Booth. Last year we mailed over 300 letters to troops serving all over the world. To continue this great tradition of supporting our troops, we will have a table setup for people to write postcards to our military members.” 

Holiday happenings scarecrow

Click on photo for a larger image

After the scarecrows, hay bales, and pumpkins are put away, there is a 

winter wonderland in store for the Promenade 

Beginning Monday, November 30, a winter wonderland will fill lower Forest Avenue. The North Pole will come alive on the Promenade with an official Santa Mailbox for kids to drop off their letters. 

Gufarotti says, “To help out Santa this year, our Mayor will be picking up the letters and will respond to a few in the local newspapers. A live Community Christmas tree will be brought in, and we are encouraging residents to come down and add their favorite ornaments to the tree. 

“The night sky will be illuminated by our community menorah to celebrate Chanukah starting at nightfall on December 10.” 

Plans are also underway for Santa to have a few visits in town to check his list. 

“We are still working with Santa’s head Elf to get his schedule worked out for his trip to Laguna Beach,” says Gufarotti. “More details will be released as we get closer to the big day!”

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.