 Volume 12, Issue 83  |  October 16, 2020

No Square Theatre presents Lagunatics 2020 101620

No Square Theatre presents Lagunatics 2020

This year, the annual No Square Theatre parody show will spoof The Elephant in the Room (our shared pandemic experience). Wherever you live, you’ll get all the jokes because – at the risk of being trite – we’re all in this together. The show is free at www.nosquare.org on November 1 at 6 p.m. 

Lagunatics is not all about local topics this year. If it were a drinking game, participants would take a swig at every mention of These Unprecedented Times, These Uncertain Times, Our New Normal, At Home Together, and Oh crap, I forgot my mask. The song parody gems deal with such issues as TP hoarding, my-salon-is-closed hair, waiting for a vaccine, quarantine fat, home schooling, Zoom meetings, outdoor concerts, bread baking craze, delivery services, and more.

No Square Theatre logo

Click on photo for a larger image

Logo by Carolyn Bent

Lagunatics 2020 – The Elephant in The Room – will be available for the community’s viewing pleasure on November 1

The star-studded cast includes these favorite familiar faces: Bree Burgess Rosen, Tom Joliet, Patrick Quilter, Bridget English, Carrie Reynolds, Ella Wyatt, Emma Hutchinson, Eric T. Anderson, Jay Rechter, Juliet Fischer-Schulein, Kristen Matson, Marc Marger, McKay Mangum, Paul Nygro, Rob Harryman, Roxanna Ward, Sabrina Harper, and Yvonne Browning. And in addition, you’ll see this talented group of OCSA and LBHS students and recent grads: Rylee Bullington, Charlee Rubino, Grace Gilchrist, Luka Salib, Lula Buckle, Nicholas Reardon, and Shelby Thomas.

The Elephant in the Room is directed by Bree Burgess Rosen and Paul Nygro, with Music Direction by Roxanna Ward. Writers include Bree Burgess Rosen, Rebecca Lyles, Bridget English, Ella Wyatt, Paul Nygro, and Rob Harryman. Choreography and Cinematography are by Paul Nygro, the Audio Engineer is Danny Rios, and Costumes are once more brilliantly created by Brigitte Harper. Props are by Marley Oyen, Larry Lewis, and Jean Fallowfield, and the Set is by Brigitte Harper and Marley Oyen. Lagunatics is sponsored by Pavilions, Ketel One Vodka, Nolet Silver Gin, and Forge To Table.

For the perfect Pandemic Party Experience (PPE), you can purchase a bottle of excellent wine and other silly Lagunatics 2020 party essentials. PPE will be available for purchase ($100) with free local delivery starting October 20 by visiting www.nosquare.org

Tune in November 1 at 6 p.m. at www.nosquare.org to laugh, commiserate, and stay connected with our community of crazies in The Elephant in the Room.

 

