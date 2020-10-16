NewLeftHeader

few clouds

85.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 83  |  October 16, 2020

LBUMC recognizes All Saints Day 101620

LBUMC recognizes All Saints Day

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is recognizing All Saints Day this year with a “Community Garden” on its property and is inviting those in the community to participate. 

The garden will include large spinning flowers and will be “planted” along the Wesley Avenue portion of the church’s boundary between November 1 and 8.

LBUMC recognizes flower

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Spinning Flower representing John Wesley 

Each of the flowers will represent a person who has passed away. An attractive card will be attached to each blossom indicating who it is representing. Pastor Lynn Francis says, “This beautiful Community Garden of flowers will give us a place to honor and remember our special loved ones this All Saints Day.”

If you would like to participate, the church is asking for a $10 donation for each flower, along with your loved one’s name, relation to you, and year of birth and death. You can send the check and information to the church office or provide them through online giving.

For additional information, visit www.lbumc.org or call (949) 499-3088. LBUMC is a Reconciling Congregation.

LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Dr.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.