NewLeftHeader

few clouds

85.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 83  |  October 16, 2020

Laguna Food Pantry awarded 2020 Nonprofit 101620

Laguna Food Pantry awarded 2020 Nonprofit of the Year

Laguna Food Pantry has been selected by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris as the 2020 Nonprofit of the Year for the City of Laguna Beach in Assembly District 74. 

“I am honored to have the opportunity to recognize the work of the Laguna Food Pantry,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris. “For over 25 years, the Laguna Food Pantry has served thousands of our neighbors in need. Their focus on nutrition has eliminated a daily challenge for so many and provided a vital lifeline for families across Orange County.”

Laguna Food outside

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Cynthia Carson, Board Member/Operations Chair, Anne Belyea, Executive Director, Lesli Henderson, Board Vice-Chair/Volunteer Coordinator, and Susan Thomas, Board Chair

“We are thrilled that Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris selected Laguna Food Pantry as the 2020 Nonprofit of the Year for the City of Laguna Beach. While food insecurity has always been a struggle for many, this unprecedented time of COVID-19 has made the need for healthy, sustainable food of paramount significance. 

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 began, the Pantry has not missed a day in providing groceries to several thousand families regularly throughout the crisis. 

We adapted our operations to serve our community safely, both for those able to visit the Pantry and those confined to home, by transitioning into a drive-through curbside service in our parking lot. 

Children who would typically receive breakfast and lunch at school are now relying on their parents, many struggling with employment and childcare responsibilities themselves, for those extra meals every week. Seniors confined to their homes are delivered easy-to-prepare and healthy foods through our partnership with Sally’s Fund. In collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs, home-bound veterans receive groceries weekly.

The demand for food will continue, and Laguna Food Pantry is prepared to serve anyone in need. We are thankful to Assemblywoman Cottie and the rest of our community for this honor and recognizing the need as we work together to relieve food insecurity,” states Anne B. Belyea. 

To watch a recording of the virtual award ceremony, click here

The Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and now operating with a drive-through curbside distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit the site once a week the Laguna Food Pantry is always in need of donations. 

To support the Laguna Food Pantry, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected]a.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.