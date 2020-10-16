NewLeftHeader

few clouds

85.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 83  |  October 16, 2020

Police Beat 101620

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Oct 13

Driftwood Drive | 30700 Block | Animal Calls

5:11 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a baby rattlesnake in the backyard. 

Shreve Drive | 000 Block | Animal Calls

4:43 p.m. LBPD received a report regarding a dead harbor seal at Christmas Cove. 

S Coast Hwy & Bluebird Canyon Drive | False Identification to a Specific Peace Officer, Driving without a Valid Driver’s License, Hit & Run 

1:07 p.m. A 31-year-old person was arrested for providing false identification to a specific peace officer, driving without a valid driver’s license, and hit and run. Bail was set at $500.

Monday, Oct 12

Thalia St | 200 Block | DUI

11:24 p.m. A 22-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

El Paseo | 300 Block | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol

11:03 p.m. A 48-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol. Bail was set at $500.

Temple Hills Drive | 2000 Block | Animal Calls

3:19 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a snake in the garage. 

Sunday, Oct 11

McKnight Drive | 100 Block | DUI

10:47 p.m. A 67-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

S Coast Hwy & Mountain Road | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% Higher, Causing Bodily Injury 

9:53 p.m. A 24-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, and causing bodily injury. Bail was set at $100,000.

S Coast Hwy | 30800 Block | Animal Calls

5:06 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a baby rattlesnake in a planter in the yard. 

Ocean Ave | 200 Block | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol, Consumption of Alcohol in a Public Place

3 p.m. A 59-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol and consumption of alcohol in a public place. Bail was set at $500.

Laguna Canyon Road | 1900 Block | Vandalism

9:47 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a suspected BB gun hole in the glass window.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.