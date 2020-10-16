NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 83  |  October 16, 2020

LB Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team kicks off season 101320

LB Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team kicks off season with virtual meeting on October 22

This year, the Laguna Beach Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team will hold its Season Kickoff Meeting online on Thursday, Oct 22 at 7 p.m. Interested participants can request an invite from Team Director Fiona Petersen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The team welcomes any rider in middle school or high school at all skill levels – from first-time beginners to seasoned shredders. The team is registered with the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). All coaching and volunteers are subject to NICA accreditation and rules. 

LB Interscholastic riding

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Mountain bikers during last season

Petersen says, “We’re really grateful to be able to run our mountain bike program through the National Interscholastic Cycling Association this season, as we know the kids are super excited to be able to go out riding as a team.

“Practices will be similar to last year, with emphasis on keeping the groups small and consistent. We’re unsure about racing this season but the SoCal League has designed an achievement-based program that provides challenges to all levels.” 

LB Interscholastic podium

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Last season race finishers – Laguna Beach is victorious

Fun practices start in November, and then official practices start December 2nd – Mon/Wed/Fri – at the Top of the World Elementary from 3:30 - 5 p.m. 

Petersen adds, “Racing is uncertain at this point in time, but we have other challenges and adventure rides as options.”

For more information, go to www.lagunabeachmtb.org.

 

