 Volume 12, Issue 83  |  October 16, 2020

Ebell Club of Laguna Beach invites the community to fundraiser yard sale on October 24

Ebell Club of Laguna Beach invites the community to attend the organization’s “Fabulous Laguna Beach Yard Sale” on Saturday, Oct 24. The event will take place at 247 Canyon Acres, Laguna Beach, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds of the sale will be used as part of the nonprofit club’s philanthropic granting program that distributes funds to support local nonprofit organizations.

At extremely reasonable costs, for sale will be gently used and new household items for the entire family, electronics, vintage clothing, sporting goods, and more. Covid guidelines will be followed and attendees are asked to wear a face covering and keep six feet distance from others. Ebell Club yard sales have been popular, so you may have to wait in line to obtain access to sale items. Please bring cash for purchases.

Locals are also invited to donate their gently used, new, and extra household items for the sale. Simply deliver your donated items to 247 Canyon Acres, Laguna Beach, on Friday, Oct. 23. You’ll receive a receipt for your tax records. Unsold merchandise may be donated to other local charities.

Since 1933, the women volunteers of Ebell Club of Laguna Beach have been supporting dozens of local charities. Until Covid shut down in-person events, the ladies of Ebell Club of Laguna Beach actively conducted events in the community designed to raise money in support of charitable organizations.

To learn more, visit www.ebellclublaguna-beach.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

