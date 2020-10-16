NewLeftHeader

few clouds

85.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 83  |  October 16, 2020

Laguna Beach County Water District Official Notice 100920

Laguna Beach County Water District Official Notice of Expiring Terms of Three Commissioners

A notice has been issued announcing that the Board of Directors of Laguna Beach County Water District is accepting applications from the public to serve on the Laguna Beach County Water District Commission (three seats).

The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission is a five-member commission appointed by the Board of Directors. New or reappointed commissioners will serve a two-year term and will be compensated in the amount of $392 per month. Commission meetings are held on the second and/or fourth Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the District Boardroom located at 306 Third Street, Laguna Beach, CA. Commissioners will also serve on one or more District Standing Committees, such as Engineering and Operations, Finance/Audit, Personnel and Management, and Water Conservation and Outreach, which usually meet during normal business hours. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week. The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the Board of Directors in matters pertaining to administration, delivery of water, and maintenance of the District’s water systems and facilities. Additionally, Commissioners recommend to the Board of Directors adoption of such ordinances, resolutions, rules and regulations, as deemed necessary for the administration and preservation of the District’s water systems and facilities.

To qualify, applicants must reside within the boundaries of Laguna Beach County Water District. Applications are available at District Headquarters located at 306 Third Street, Laguna Beach, CA, or on the District’s website, www.lagunabeachwater.com, and must be filed with the District by 5 p.m., November 20, 2020. All applicants will be interviewed by the Board of Directors at its regular meeting on December 17, 2020 at 5 p.m., at District Headquarters.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.